Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -0.48 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM that CLASP IID ONE-YEAR DATA CONFIRM SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF EDWARDS PASCAL SYSTEM FOR DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced one-year results from CLASP IID, the first randomized controlled trial that directly compares two contemporary mitral transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) therapies, as well as one-year results from the CLASP IID registry. The studies confirm the clinical and quality-of-life benefits of mitral regurgitation (MR) reduction with the PASCAL system in a broad population of patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR). Results from the CLASP IID randomized trial and registry were presented as a late-breaking clinical trial session at the 35th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, and simultaneously published in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

Patients enrolled in the CLASP IID pivotal trial had significant symptomatic DMR and were determined to be at prohibitive surgical risk. Patients enrolled in the CLASP IID registry met those same criteria yet were deemed ineligible for randomization. One-year results from the CLASP IID randomized trial showed the PASCAL system achieved:.

A sum of 4502676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares reached a high of $69.57 and dropped to a low of $68.04 until finishing in the latest session at $68.85.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.53. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $78.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 51.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.07, while it was recorded at 68.31 for the last single week of trading, and 79.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 8.78%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.