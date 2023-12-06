DocuSign Inc [DOCU] Stock trading around $46.06 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

DocuSign Inc [NASDAQ: DOCU] closed the trading session at $46.06 on 12/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.42, while the highest price level was $46.35. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM that DocuSign Achieves StateRAMP Authorization, Enabling State and Local Governments to Easily and Securely Build, Send and Sign Agreements.

Authorization helps government institutions maintain a gold-standard security posture.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that it has achieved StateRAMP authorization, deepening the company’s commitment to offering state and local governments access to seamless and secure agreement experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.89 percent and weekly performance of 7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, DOCU reached to a volume of 4286938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $62.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.63, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading, and 49.99 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$13,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc [DOCU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.