Discover Financial Services [DFS] Is Currently 4.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] closed the trading session at $99.08 on 12/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.00, while the highest price level was $99.92. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Discover Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index Ten Years in a Row.

For the tenth straight year, Discover has earned a perfect 100 score and is a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion by the Human Rights Campaign’s Annual Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Discover joins the ranks of more than 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“At Discover, we are on a journey to create an environment where every employee feels included and can bring the best version of themselves to work,” said Jonita Wilson, chief diversity & social impact officer. “A diverse and inclusive workplace ultimately leads to better business outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and culture, and a brighter financial future for all.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.28 percent and weekly performance of 13.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 6159567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $102.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27.

DFS stock trade performance evaluation

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.85, while it was recorded at 94.27 for the last single week of trading, and 98.70 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.Discover Financial Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 6.90%.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.