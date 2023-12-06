Designer Brands Inc [DBI] Stock trading around $8.54 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Designer Brands Inc [NYSE: DBI] traded at a low on 12/05/23, posting a -33.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.54. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the “Company” and “Designer Brands”), one of the world’s largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

“This quarter, we were impacted by a footwear market that contracted for the first time since COVID coupled with unseasonably warm weather, which significantly reduced customer demand for shoes and pressured our heavily seasonal assortment,” stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. “We saw improved performance in casual and clearance categories this quarter, but this was not enough to offset the broader lack of demand. While macro pressures notably impacted our business, we clearly recognize the need to operate with even greater speed and increase the level of innovation, newness, and fashion into our assortments, returning to our roots as a merchant organization and a fashion footwear retailer.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10394447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Designer Brands Inc stands at 5.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for DBI stock reached $496.43 million, with 55.92 million shares outstanding and 42.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 10394447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Designer Brands Inc [DBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

How has DBI stock performed recently?

Designer Brands Inc [DBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.64. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc [DBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. Designer Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.68. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc [DBI] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Designer Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc go to 14.68%.

Insider trade positions for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]

The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.