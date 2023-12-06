Cybin Inc [CYBN] is 46.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.44 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin Announces Four Poster Presentations at the 2023 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting Including CYB003 Phase 2 Topline Results.

– Poster presentations highlight data across Cybin’s CYB003 and deuterated DMT clinical programs, as well as preclinical development programs -.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced the presentation of four posters at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (“ACNP”) annual meeting taking place December 3-6, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The data presented include topline data from its Phase 2 study of CYB003 in major depressive disorder (“MDD”) which showed rapid, robust, and clinically significant reduction of depression symptoms, preclinical data supporting the CYB004 (deuterated DMT) program, and preclinical data characterizing phenethylamine candidates from the CYB005 program.

Cybin Inc stock has also loss -14.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYBN stock has inclined by 38.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.28% and gained 46.25% year-on date.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $178.68 million, with 411.22 million shares outstanding and 301.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 5561713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.47. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -27.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5219, while it was recorded at 0.4542 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4018 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Institutional Ownership

