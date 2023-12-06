Coty Inc [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $5.81 billion, up 34.58% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] price plunged by -2.87 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Coty Inc. to Present at Several Upcoming Investor Events.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies, announced that its company executives will present at upcoming investor events.

December 6: Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer and Retail Conference – Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty and Alexis Vaganay, Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Beauty, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 am ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.coty.com.

A sum of 4213427 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.53M shares. Coty Inc shares reached a high of $11.82 and dropped to a low of $11.49 until finishing in the latest session at $11.52.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.72. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.10. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc [COTY] managed to generate an average of $44,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Coty Inc [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.