Corteva Inc [CTVA] moved down -2.94: Why It’s Important

The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM that Expanded Farmer Access to Corteva's Enlist® Herbicides Anticipated for 2024 Growing Season.

After successfully completing a comprehensive Endangered Species Act (ESA) consultation process, Corteva Agriscience’s innovative Enlist® herbicides are poised for expanded use in formerly restricted counties in key growing regions across the U.S.

The rigorous ESA review was initially conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), then largely confirmed by consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS). The result is a Final Biological Opinion (BiOp) that supports the restoration of previously restricted counties for use of Enlist herbicides – including counties in Texas and Georgia – and the elimination of all whole-county application restrictions, broadening farmers’ future access to this unique and effective system for sustainable weed control.

Corteva Inc represents 713.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.93 billion with the latest information. CTVA stock price has been found in the range of $43.89 to $45.1775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 4670706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $58.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Corteva Inc [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.33, while it was recorded at 45.20 for the last single week of trading, and 54.53 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 9.99%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corteva Inc [CTVA]

The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.