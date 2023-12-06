Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] Revenue clocked in at $19.14 billion, down -1.41% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] loss -1.65% or -1.3 points to close at $77.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4074964 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Group President, Europe and Developing Markets, Panagiotis Tsourapas and Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

It opened the trading session at $79.00, the shares rose to $79.0334 and dropped to $77.535, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CL points out that the company has recorded 2.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, CL reached to a volume of 4074964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $82.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.88, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading, and 75.19 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 7.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.