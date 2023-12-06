Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $25

- Advertisements -

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CERE] jumped around 3.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.59 at the close of the session, up 11.92%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast on Tavapadon in Parkinson’s Disease.

Event will focus on tavapadon, a D1/D5 partial agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Live webcast scheduled for Monday, December 11 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc stock is now 12.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CERE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.83 and lowest of $31.3016 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.98, which means current price is +81.67% above from all time high which was touched on 12/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 975.10K shares, CERE reached a trading volume of 8528432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERE shares is $34.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERE stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is set at 1.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

How has CERE stock performed recently?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.42. With this latest performance, CERE shares gained by 35.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.10 for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.88, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 26.63 for the last 200 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CERE is now -46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.90. Additionally, CERE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE] managed to generate an average of -$1,179,567 per employee.Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.72 and a Current Ratio set at 8.72.

Insider trade positions for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc [CERE]

The top three institutional holders of CERE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CERE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CERE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.