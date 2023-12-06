Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain 18.63% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.82%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM that Acentra Health Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council’s ‘Tech100’ for Making a Positive Impact on the Region’s Tech Community.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 12.17%. The one-year Carlyle Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.39. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.77 billion, with 362.30 million shares outstanding and 191.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 3385000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $38.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 20.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.90 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.38, while it was recorded at 35.00 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carlyle Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Group Inc [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Carlyle Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 0.86%.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.