Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] – find out why.

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.33 at the close of the session, down -3.13%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Continued strong commercial launch for ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA®; 22 patient starts across both programs to date –.

– Ended quarter with $227M in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash –.

Bluebird bio Inc stock is now -37.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLUE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.55 and lowest of $4.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.58, which means current price is +71.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 4723982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. Bluebird bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -81.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.32. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$825,319 per employee.Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.