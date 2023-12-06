Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] moved down -1.56: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Campbell Soup Co. [NYSE: CPB] traded at a low on 12/05/23, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.37. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jan. 4, 2024.

About CampbellFor more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5090845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Co. stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $12.01 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 5090845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $44.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.35, while it was recorded at 40.38 for the last single week of trading, and 46.77 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Campbell Soup Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.67. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] managed to generate an average of $59,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Campbell Soup Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Co. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.