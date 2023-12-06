BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] is 82.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] slipped around -0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.89 at the close of the session, down -3.99%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

BRF S.A. ADR stock is now 82.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRFS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.0181 and lowest of $2.8403 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.09, which means current price is +173.93% above from all time high which was touched on 11/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 4698766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has BRFS stock performed recently?

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 29.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Insider trade positions for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.