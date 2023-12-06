Asana Inc [ASAN] Stock trading around $23.31 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $23.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Asana Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Significant improvement towards profitability year over yearRevenues from Core customers, customers spending $5,000 or more, grew 20% year over yearEnded the quarter with over three million paid seats.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended October 31, 2023.

Asana Inc represents 128.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.12 billion with the latest information. ASAN stock price has been found in the range of $22.31 to $23.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5842021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 19.98 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$228,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Asana Inc [ASAN]

