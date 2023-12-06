Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ACRS] gained 0.39% or 0.01 points to close at $0.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4257753 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Patent License Agreement with Sun Pharma for Alopecia.

Under the license agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The agreement includes an upfront payment of $15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties. Aclaris exclusively licenses the patents from a third party, and has separate contractual obligations under which it owes a portion of the consideration received from Sun Pharma.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9771, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACRS points out that the company has recorded -89.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, ACRS reached to a volume of 4257753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for ACRS stock

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -81.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.06 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0346, while it was recorded at 0.9251 for the last single week of trading, and 7.7307 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.21 and a Gross Margin at +59.80. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -42.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$827,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]

