why Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, down -36.45%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM that Meta Materials Announces $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (Nasdaq:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of 75.0 million shares of common stock at an offering price of $0.08 per share and accompanying warrants to purchase 75.0 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.095 per share, exercisable six months after the issuance date and expiring five and a half years after the issuance date.

Gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be $6.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the expansion of its technology commercialization and sales efforts (specifically in bank note and brand authentication, NPORE® and NCORE™ for Li-ion battery applications and VLEPSIS® systems for wide area motion imagery), as well as for general corporate purposes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 59561547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.84. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -35.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1471, while it was recorded at 0.0910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2576 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

