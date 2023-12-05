why Geron Corp. [GERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

- Advertisements -

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -6.53%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Geron Announces Publication in The Lancet of Results from the IMerge Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Imetelstat in Lower Risk MDS.

Imetelstat is currently under regulatory review by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with lower risk MDS.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced publication in The Lancet of results from the IMerge Phase 3 trial investigating imetelstat versus placebo in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) relapsed/refractory or ineligible for erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs). The publication is available online and will be available in print at a later date.

Geron Corp. stock is now -23.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GERN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.11 and lowest of $1.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.84, which means current price is +10.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 13181676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corp. [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3156.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corp. [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8954, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5448 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corp. [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corp. [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corp. [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corp. [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corp. [GERN]

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.