Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] gained 53.85% or 0.14 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 9718318 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces In-Person Meeting with the FDA to Discuss Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial for NurOwn® in ALS.

Meeting will take place on December 6; Company plans to seek Special Protocol Assessment (SPA).

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted the company a meeting to discuss the regulatory path forward for NurOwn® in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 6, 2023. Brainstorm will discuss plans for a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA to agree on the overall protocol design for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in ALS.

It opened the trading session at $0.2615, the shares rose to $0.41 and dropped to $0.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCLI points out that the company has recorded -86.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -207.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, BCLI reached to a volume of 9718318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for BCLI stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.34. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 169.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2106, while it was recorded at 0.2758 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6771 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -194.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -214.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 379.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$564,581 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]

The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.