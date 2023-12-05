Wall Street Analyst Initiated WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] gained 28.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Major HDTV Brand Signs WiSA E 5-Year License.

First Licensee of WiSA E Software Ships 10+ Million HDTVs Annually.

WiSA Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), announces its first licensee of WiSA E software. The licensee, a global brand with over 10 million HDTVs sold annually, will now be able to provide its consumers with a range of wireless immersive audio options including full interoperability with any of the WiSA E-enabled speakers offered by the many WiSA Association speaker brands. The 5-year license allows the licensee to implement WiSA E wireless immersive audio transmitter technology in any or all the member’s HDTV platforms.

WiSA Technologies Inc represents 17.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.28 million with the latest information. WISA stock price has been found in the range of $0.1671 to $0.254.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 100997604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for WISA stock

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.31. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2624, while it was recorded at 0.1461 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3112 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.