Wall Street Analyst Initiated Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11825064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newegg Commerce Inc stands at 36.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.20%.

The market cap for NEGG stock reached $559.08 million, with 376.66 million shares outstanding and 19.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 787.19K shares, NEGG reached a trading volume of 11825064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEGG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEGG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Newegg Commerce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newegg Commerce Inc is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has NEGG stock performed recently?

Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.49. With this latest performance, NEGG shares gained by 132.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7951, while it was recorded at 1.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0999 for the last 200 days.

Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.95. Newegg Commerce Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Total Capital for NEGG is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.82. Additionally, NEGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG] managed to generate an average of -$42,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.87.Newegg Commerce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Insider trade positions for Newegg Commerce Inc [NEGG]

