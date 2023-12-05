VICI Properties Inc [VICI] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.55 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

– Reports 20.3% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth -.

– Completed First Sale-Leaseback Transaction in Family Entertainment Sector with Bowlero -.

VICI Properties Inc stock is now -5.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $30.58 and lowest of $30.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.07, which means current price is +14.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6126358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.12.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.