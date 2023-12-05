UBS lifts Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.32% or 0.5 points to close at $158.88 with a heavy trading volume of 8628963 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Johnson & Johnson Names Eugene A. Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Advocate Health, to its Board of Directors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Eugene A. Woods, MBA, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of Advocate Health, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“Mr. Woods is an exceptional addition to Johnson & Johnson’s Board of Directors,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Mr. Woods has an impressive career of leading and transforming healthcare systems while prioritizing the delivery of high-quality, equitable patient care. The Board looks forward to working with him as the Company continues to focus on healthcare innovation and tackling the toughest health challenges.”.

It opened the trading session at $158.00, the shares rose to $160.02 and dropped to $158.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNJ points out that the company has recorded 0.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -9.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 8628963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $175.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.90, while it was recorded at 155.13 for the last single week of trading, and 159.39 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 5.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.