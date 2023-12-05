U Power Ltd [UCAR] moved down -55.59: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

U Power Ltd [NASDAQ: UCAR] price plunged by -55.59 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that U Power Limited Announces Pricing of Registered Follow-on Offering.

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$12,000,000 from the Offering, excluding expenses associated with the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for merger and acquisition of battery swapping companies, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A sum of 9386094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 136.05K shares. U Power Ltd shares reached a high of $1.00 and dropped to a low of $0.63 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

Guru’s Opinion on U Power Ltd [UCAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Ltd is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

UCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

U Power Ltd [UCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.31. With this latest performance, UCAR shares dropped by -75.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.40 for U Power Ltd [UCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8515, while it was recorded at 1.4008 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into U Power Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U Power Ltd [UCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -721.51 and a Gross Margin at -64.73. U Power Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -589.03.

Return on Total Capital for UCAR is now -21.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U Power Ltd [UCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.75. Additionally, UCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U Power Ltd [UCAR] managed to generate an average of -$64,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.U Power Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

U Power Ltd [UCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.