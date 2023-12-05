Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $13

- Advertisements -

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] price surged by 3.30 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teva Completes Closing of Exclusive Collaboration Deal to Deliver Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today closing of its collaboration deal to co-develop and co-commercialize asset TEV ‘574 with Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY). TEV ‘574 is currently in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, two types of inflammatory bowel disease.

As announced on October 4th, 2023, under the terms of the agreement, Teva will receive an upfront payment of $500 million shortly after closing and up to $1 billion in development and launch milestones. Each company will equally share the development costs globally and net profits and losses in major markets, with other markets subject to a royalty arrangement and Sanofi will lead the development of the Phase 3 program. Teva will lead commercialization of the product in Europe, Israel and specified other countries, and Sanofi will lead commercialization in North America, Japan, other parts of Asia and the rest of the world. Initial program results are expected to be available in 2024.

A sum of 7315639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.82M shares. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares reached a high of $10.05 and dropped to a low of $9.64 until finishing in the latest session at $10.03.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.81. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.