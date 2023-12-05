Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Revenue clocked in at $13.60 billion, up 145.94% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] price surged by 7.46 percent to reach at $13.48. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM that 2023 Spotify Wrapped: This Year, Music by Homegrown and K-Pop Artists Continue to Top Streams in Vietnam.

2023 Spotify Wrapped unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that defined how we listened this year, and the new personalized Wrapped user experience.

Spotify today unveils its 2023 Wrapped campaign – announcing the top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts that defined how over 574 million people around the world listened this year. Users can also discover their personalized Wrapped user experience when they open Spotify, packed with brand new interactive features to celebrate their year on Spotify.

A sum of 6815975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Spotify Technology S.A. shares reached a high of $201.415 and dropped to a low of $192.00 until finishing in the latest session at $194.17.

The one-year SPOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.48. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $195.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 166.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.63 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.75, while it was recorded at 184.98 for the last single week of trading, and 149.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.