Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Revenue clocked in at $25.44 billion, down -18.92% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.32 during the day while it closed the day at $27.30. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES POINTS FOR A PURPOSE HOLIDAY PROMOTION FOR RAPID REWARDS MEMBERS.

Donate $25 or more to select nonprofit organizations, earn 10 Rapid Rewards points per dollar, and Southwest Airlines will match the number of points in the nonprofit’s account.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced the Points for a Purpose Holiday Promotion offering Rapid Rewards® Members a special incentive to increase their giving impact by donating to select nonprofits starting Dec. 1, 2023, and running through Dec. 14, 2023. This promotion allows Customers to donate cash to one of the airline’s nonprofit partners while earning points—Customers can earn 10 Rapid Rewards points for every dollar* donated, and Southwest® will match the number of points in the nonprofit’s account.

Southwest Airlines Co stock has also gained 11.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUV stock has declined by -11.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.00% and lost -18.92% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for LUV stock reached $16.27 billion, with 594.00 million shares outstanding and 593.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 12261679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.70. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 25.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.39 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 28.95%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.