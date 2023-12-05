SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT] gain 344.17% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

SilverSun Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SSNT] gained 240.33% on the last trading session, reaching $12.49 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Brad Jacobs to Lead Equity Investment of $1 Billion in SilverSun Technologies and Pursue Acquisitions in an Industry to be Announced Later.

Jacobs to Become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Company to Become Platform for Jacobs’ New Venture after Spinning Off Existing SilverSun Business.

SilverSun Technologies Inc represents 5.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.70 million with the latest information. SSNT stock price has been found in the range of $6.4801 to $13.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.77K shares, SSNT reached a trading volume of 41433787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for SSNT stock

SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 234.85. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 289.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 316.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 94.93 for SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.86 and a Gross Margin at +37.82. SilverSun Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for SSNT is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, SSNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT] managed to generate an average of -$1,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.28.SilverSun Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SilverSun Technologies Inc [SSNT]

The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SSNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SSNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.