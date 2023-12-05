Shopify Inc [SHOP] Revenue clocked in at $6.65 billion, up 108.93% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Shopify Inc [NYSE: SHOP] closed the trading session at $72.52 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.37, while the highest price level was $73.66. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shopify Merchants Drive Record-High $9.3 Billion in Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today that Shopify merchants reached a record $9.3 billion in sales* over Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend – a 24% increase from last year.

From early Friday in New Zealand to late Monday in California, more than 61 million consumers globally purchased from brands powered by Shopify.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 108.93 percent and weekly performance of -1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, SHOP reached to a volume of 9449152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shopify Inc [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $69.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 131.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.23.

SHOP stock trade performance evaluation

Shopify Inc [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Shopify Inc [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 73.21 for the last single week of trading, and 56.45 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc [SHOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.23 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

Shopify Inc [SHOP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.