Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] Stock trading around $1.89 per share: What’s Next?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: RDHL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 89.00%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RedHill Announces New, Non-Dilutive External Funding of Entire RHB-107 COVID-19 300-Patient Phase 2 Study.

The new non-dilutive external funding, additional to the previously announced U.S. Government non-dilutive funding, now covers the entirety of the RHB-107 (upamostat)[1] arm of the ACESO PROTECT adaptive platform trial for early COVID-19 outpatient treatment .

This additional funding amounts to approximately $4.8M directed towards evaluation of RHB-107 in the PROTECT study.

Over the last 12 months, RDHL stock dropped by -87.05%. The one-year Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.28. The average equity rating for RDHL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.92 million, with 11.07 million shares outstanding and 11.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, RDHL stock reached a trading volume of 18758431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

RDHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.00. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 366.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6039, while it was recorded at 2.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2562 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.06. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.97.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -49.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -268.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] managed to generate an average of -$580,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] Institutonal Ownership Details

