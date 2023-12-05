Phunware Inc [PHUN] is -80.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $0.15 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.127, while the highest price level was $0.155. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Phunware Appoints Jeremy Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Jeremy comes to Phunware with over two decades of sales leadership in mobile applications, AI, and augmented and virtual reality. Jeremy was previously VP of Sales for Phunware and in that role was responsible for some of the largest contracts in Company history, including FOX, CBS, and WWE among others. More recently, Jeremy served as VP of Strategy and Business Development at Sonic Foundry, Sr. Practice Director at KUNGFU.AI, and CEO, Co-Founder of Banjo Digital.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.93 percent and weekly performance of 15.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 11049154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1648, while it was recorded at 0.1277 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4543 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.