NiSource Inc [NI] Revenue clocked in at $5.79 billion, down -3.57% YTD: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] price surged by 0.92 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NiSource Inc. Announces the Settlement Rate for the Purchase Contract Component of its 2021 Equity Units Offering.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) announced today the settlement rate of the purchase contracts that form part of its Series A Corporate Units (the “Corporate Units”), originally issued on April 19, 2021 as part of NiSource’s equity units (“2021 Equity Units”). Each holder of a Corporate Unit will receive 3.9295 shares (the “Settlement Rate”) of NiSource common stock with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional share. The Settlement Rate was determined based upon the per-share daily volume weighted average of NiSource’s common stock over a consecutive 40-day trading period ending on November 29, 2023.

Pursuant to the terms of the 2021 Equity Units, as of December 1, 2023, each holder of Corporate Units will be deemed to have automatically delivered the related Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock that are components of the Corporate Units to NiSource in full satisfaction of such holder’s obligations under the related purchase contracts. On December 1, 2023, (i) each holder of a Corporate Unit will receive 3.9295 shares of the NiSource’s common stock (Bloomberg Ticker: NI) under the purchase contract component of the Corporate Units, with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional share, (ii) NiSource will retire and cancel the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock and such Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will cease to exist and (iii) NiSource will voluntarily delist the Corporate Units (Bloomberg Ticker: NIMC) from the New York Stock Exchange.

A sum of 6386226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. NiSource Inc shares reached a high of $26.62 and dropped to a low of $25.92 until finishing in the latest session at $26.44.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.23. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 26.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 8.30%.

NiSource Inc [NI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.