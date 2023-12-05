New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $9.83 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.755, while the highest price level was $9.965. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK.

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.30 percent and weekly performance of 6.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 6570765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.