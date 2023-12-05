Market cap of Salesforce Inc [CRM] reaches 252.98B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] closed the trading session at $260.00 on 12/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $249.70, while the highest price level was $263.43. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended October 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Revenue of $8.72 Billion, up 11% Year-Over-Year (“Y/Y”), up 10% in Constant Currency (“CC”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.09 percent and weekly performance of 15.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 14444194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $273.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

CRM stock trade performance evaluation

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.87. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 27.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.79 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.27, while it was recorded at 238.39 for the last single week of trading, and 205.95 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.77%.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.