Market cap of Green Giant Inc [GGE] reaches 16.12M – now what?

Green Giant Inc [NASDAQ: GGE] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.3475 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on March 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM that Green Giant Energy Texas and ACE Green Recycling Plan to Develop Lithium-ion Recycling Facility in Texas.

GGE enters into LOI to invest $6 million as part of long-term deal to improve lithium-ion battery recycling in U.S.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) (“GGE”, “Green Giant” or the “Company”), today announced that ACE Green Recycling Inc. (ACE), an innovative recycling platform for battery materials, and Green Giant Energy Texas Inc. (GGE Texas), a subsidiary of GGE, entered into a letter of intent (LOI) for a strategic partnership to build a commercial lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the greater Houston area and boost sustainable battery recycling in North America.

Green Giant Inc stock has also loss -76.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GGE stock has declined by -72.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.92% and lost -89.97% year-on date.

The market cap for GGE stock reached $16.12 million, with 46.46 million shares outstanding and 37.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, GGE reached a trading volume of 24386379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Giant Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

GGE stock trade performance evaluation

Green Giant Inc [GGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.54. With this latest performance, GGE shares dropped by -75.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for Green Giant Inc [GGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9794, while it was recorded at 0.7934 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7857 for the last 200 days.

Green Giant Inc [GGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Giant Inc [GGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -308.41 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Green Giant Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1191.88.

Return on Total Capital for GGE is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.72. Additionally, GGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Green Giant Inc [GGE]: Institutional Ownership

