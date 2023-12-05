Market cap of First Horizon Corporation [FHN] reaches 7.54B – now what?

- Advertisements -

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $13.49 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.17, while the highest price level was $13.55. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM that First Horizon recognized by the American Heart Association for building a culture of health and well-being.

Honored with Gold recognition for completion of the 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced that it was awarded national Gold level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the American Heart Association’s 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.94 percent and weekly performance of 11.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 14799495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $13.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.22 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.