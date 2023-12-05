Market cap of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] reaches 19.61M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ATHE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 153.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 142.77%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Alterity Therapeutics to Host Webcast to Discuss ATH434 Efficacy Data in Primates and Recent Clinical Progress.

The call will be hosted by Alterity’s CEO Dr. David Stamler who will discuss the ATH434 efficacy data in primates released today along with recent clinical progress.

Over the last 12 months, ATHE stock rose by 5.21%. The one-year Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.0. The average equity rating for ATHE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.61 million, with 4.67 million shares outstanding and 4.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49K shares, ATHE stock reached a trading volume of 34325434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

ATHE Stock Performance Analysis:

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 142.77. With this latest performance, ATHE shares gained by 84.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4200, while it was recorded at 2.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATHE is now -63.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, ATHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] managed to generate an average of -$1,255,138 per employee.Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.17 and a Current Ratio set at 6.17.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] Institutonal Ownership Details

