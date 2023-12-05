Market cap of Alkermes plc [ALKS] reaches 4.39B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] price surged by 8.40 percent to reach at $2.04. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM that Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

A sum of 6165873 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Alkermes plc shares reached a high of $26.42 and dropped to a low of $25.071 until finishing in the latest session at $26.33.

- Advertisements -

The one-year ALKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.84. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $31.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.81, while it was recorded at 24.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.80 and a Gross Margin at +76.03. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.21. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$69,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.91.

ALKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.