Market Analysts see Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $129.95 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Qualcomm Wireless Reach Supports STEAM Mobile Learning in Kentucky.

The University of Kentucky College of Education, the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative, Project Tomorrow and four K-12 school districts have collaborated to support enhanced STEAM learning experiences for more than 1,100 K-12 students in the Appalachia region of Kentucky for the past six years. The program, funded by a grant from Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, incorporates mobile devices for students, teachers and pre-service teachers along with high-quality educational content. Students and teachers use tablets and always on, always connected laptops enabled by Qualcomm’s technologies. Understanding the need to build sustainability around effective digital learning practices, this public-private collaboration focuses on helping both practicing and pre-service teachers develop stronger competence with mobile technologies and supporting school and district leaders with capacity-building experiences.

To support these goals, the program convened the first Taking Learning Mobile for All Symposium this spring in Corbin, Kentucky, to share the research findings and stimulate new discussions about how to close the digital divide in Kentucky. Attending the event were K-12 district superintendents, directors of technology, school principals, digital learning coaches from across the Appalachia region and university faculty responsible for preparing future teachers. Through a series of panel discussions, participating teachers and administrators shared their insights about how mobile devices with enhanced Internet connectivity have helped students become more effective learners and develop skills needed to drive their future success. One symposium participant noted the rich panel discussions “validated for me the important role of teachers as designers of effective learning experiences for their students.” University of Kentucky pre-service teachers also shared how they use mobile technology to improve their clinical practice in schools, shaping them into the kinds of tech-savvy teachers they will be when they have their own classrooms and students.

Qualcomm, Inc. represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $144.63 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $128.03 to $130.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 7450192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $139.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.76, while it was recorded at 128.63 for the last single week of trading, and 116.95 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.70. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.45. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $146,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.