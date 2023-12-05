Market Analysts see IonQ Inc [IONQ] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a high on 12/04/23, posting a 1.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.76. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IonQ Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech.

IonQ earns spot in the prestigious list of 119 innovative companies for innovation in quantum computing.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data. This is IonQ’s first time appearing on the list.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9816342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.50%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $2.82 billion, with 199.86 million shares outstanding and 167.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 9816342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 142.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.72. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.12 and a Current Ratio set at 14.12.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.