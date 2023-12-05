Market Analysts see FREYR Battery [FREY] falling to $2. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] traded at a high on 12/04/23, posting a 11.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM that FREYR Battery Provides Operations Update.

FREYR achieves important interim milestone by successfully conducting automated cathode casting trials.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “Company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has provided an update this morning on the company’s operational progress at the Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) in Mo i Rana, Norway.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7137282 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FREYR Battery stands at 12.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.47%.

The market cap for FREY stock reached $282.21 million, with 139.71 million shares outstanding and 117.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 7137282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FREYR Battery [FREY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has FREY stock performed recently?

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.77. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -41.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2100, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4700 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -18.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FREYR Battery [FREY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, FREY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FREYR Battery [FREY] managed to generate an average of -$465,995 per employee.FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.05 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

Insider trade positions for FREYR Battery [FREY]

