Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: LSDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 62.94% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.76%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lucy Scientific Discovery’s Alternative Mental Health Treatments to Provide Opportunity to Improve Mental Health.

From herbal remedies to psychedelics, like psilocybin and MDMA, Lucy Scientific is working to provide the ingredients for groundbreaking mental health therapies and are well positioned to support this space as it continues to grow.

The one-year Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.71. The average equity rating for LSDI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.04 million, with 17.46 million shares outstanding and 11.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 291.41K shares, LSDI stock reached a trading volume of 43187500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSDI shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 603.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

LSDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.76. With this latest performance, LSDI shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3285, while it was recorded at 0.2369 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9351 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -81800.98 and a Gross Margin at -1403.49. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127532.01.

Return on Total Capital for LSDI is now -177.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -367.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.23. Additionally, LSDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc [LSDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

