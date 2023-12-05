Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] is -77.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] traded at a low on 12/04/23, posting a -15.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HeartSciences Announces Closing of License Agreements with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to Develop and Commercialize AI Cardiovascular Algorithms.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “We continue to advance initiatives that fundamentally transform and de-risk HeartSciences. The closing of our licenses with Icahn Mount Sinai now propels us forward with our cardiovascular disease AI-ECG development programs. Combined with the recent creation of a new FDA product classification for AI-ECG algorithms that we believe paves the way for a more structured and quicker 510(k) process of our technologies, we have clear focus on our target milestones,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “We believe AI-based ECG algorithms close the diagnostic gap to detect heart disease much earlier and at a lower cost and we look forward to accelerating commercialization and broadening the range of prospective solutions that we will provide.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7932146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heart Test Laboratories Inc stands at 14.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.02%.

The market cap for HSCS stock reached $2.02 million, with 10.12 million shares outstanding and 8.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, HSCS reached a trading volume of 7932146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has HSCS stock performed recently?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.66. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2913, while it was recorded at 0.2351 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7917 for the last 200 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.