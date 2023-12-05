Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] Stock trading around $14.22 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 192.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 223.18%. The company report on December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to Combine, Expanding Benefits and Choice for Travelers Throughout Hawai’i and the West Coast.

Combined company to maintain Alaska Airlines’ and Hawaiian Airlines’ strong, high-quality brands, supported by a single, compelling loyalty offering.

Expands fifth largest U.S. airline to a fleet of 365 narrow and wide body airplanes enabling guests to reach 138 destinations through our combined networks and more than 1,200 destinations through the oneworld Alliance.

Over the last 12 months, HA stock rose by 2.38%. The one-year Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -92.68. The average equity rating for HA stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $734.18 million, with 51.45 million shares outstanding and 49.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, HA stock reached a trading volume of 35489444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-05-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.30.

HA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 223.18. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 226.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.33 for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at +3.25. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.09.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.63. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 602.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of -$33,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.