Goldman slashes price target on Altimmune Inc [ALT] – find out why.

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] price surged by 29.69 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM that Altimmune Announces Positive Topline Results from MOMENTUM 48-Week Phase 2 Obesity Trial of Pemvidutide.

Achieved mean weight loss of 15.6% on 2.4 mg dose of pemvidutide at Week 48, with weight loss continuing at the end of treatment.

Over 30% of subjects achieved 20% or more weight loss on 2.4 mg dose at 48 weeks.

A sum of 52731825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Altimmune Inc shares reached a high of $5.37 and dropped to a low of $4.06 until finishing in the latest session at $4.63.

The one-year ALT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.25. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $21.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 888.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.31. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 80.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.22 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -45.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.61. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.89 and a Current Ratio set at 12.89.

Altimmune Inc [ALT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.