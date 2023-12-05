Gitlab Inc [GTLB] Stock trading around $52.93 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Gitlab Inc [NASDAQ: GTLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.88%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $149.7 million, up 32% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, GTLB stock rose by 23.27%. The one-year Gitlab Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.55. The average equity rating for GTLB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.18 billion, with 154.61 million shares outstanding and 94.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, GTLB stock reached a trading volume of 7770291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gitlab Inc [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $59.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gitlab Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gitlab Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

GTLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.88. With this latest performance, GTLB shares gained by 27.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Gitlab Inc [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.60, while it was recorded at 49.99 for the last single week of trading, and 43.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gitlab Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gitlab Inc [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.96 and a Gross Margin at +87.75. Gitlab Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for GTLB is now -26.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gitlab Inc [GTLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, GTLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gitlab Inc [GTLB] managed to generate an average of -$79,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Gitlab Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 3.48.

GTLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gitlab Inc go to 38.10%.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GTLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GTLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.