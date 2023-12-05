Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] fell -8.75% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] traded at a high on 12/04/23, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.34. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM that Gilead Employees Stitch Together To Create a Special Panel of the AIDS Quilt.

Nearly 36 years ago the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed for the first time to memorialize and physically represent lives lost to HIV. Gilead has always actively supported the Quilt, and creating a new panel made sense for a company dedicated to helping end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

Gilead’s Tribute to Those Impacted by HIVThe panel ideas were part of an employee-wide collaboration across the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, while the actual stitch work took place at Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City and at the Kite offices in Santa Monica. More than 100 volunteers, including some members of Gilead’s leadership team, dedicated much of their free time over the last 18 months stitching together a special section of the quilt to be dedicated to loved ones lost to the disease. Most of the fabric for the project was donated by an employee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7501466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gilead Sciences, Inc. stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for GILD stock reached $97.61 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 7501466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.77, while it was recorded at 76.47 for the last single week of trading, and 78.34 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 4.12%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.