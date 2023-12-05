Gap, Inc. [GPS] Stock trading around $20.84 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -0.86% or -0.18 points to close at $20.84 with a heavy trading volume of 9170728 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gap Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., with a portfolio of brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

“Gap Inc. delivered a solid performance in the third quarter. We were pleased to see market share gains as well as improvements in both gross margins and operating margins, demonstrating our ability to drive operating and financial discipline. This rigor has put the company on stronger financial footing and is enabling us to focus on reinvigorating our portfolio of brands, strengthening our operating platform, and reviving our culture for success,” said Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

It opened the trading session at $21.01, the shares rose to $21.13 and dropped to $20.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPS points out that the company has recorded 143.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -188.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 9170728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gap, Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $15.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Gap, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

Gap, Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 54.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.23 for Gap, Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gap, Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. Gap, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gap, Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.59. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gap, Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$2,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Gap, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc. go to -3.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gap, Inc. [GPS]

The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.