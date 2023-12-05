Five9 Inc [FIVN] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $80

- Advertisements -

Five9 Inc [NASDAQ: FIVN] gained 7.39% or 5.88 points to close at $85.47 with a heavy trading volume of 7358510 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX platform provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28th at 2:15 PM Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $78.51, the shares rose to $92.3999 and dropped to $78.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIVN points out that the company has recorded 22.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, FIVN reached to a volume of 7358510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Five9 Inc [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $86.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Five9 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for FIVN stock

Five9 Inc [FIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.52. With this latest performance, FIVN shares gained by 51.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.37 for Five9 Inc [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.33, while it was recorded at 78.11 for the last single week of trading, and 69.09 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc [FIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.30 and a Gross Margin at +51.66. Five9 Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.15.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.05. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$39,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Five9 Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.84 and a Current Ratio set at 4.84.

Five9 Inc [FIVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc go to 20.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Five9 Inc [FIVN]

