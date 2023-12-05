EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] Revenue clocked in at $42.52 million, up 424.00% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: EYPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 177.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 198.21%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Over the last 12 months, EYPT stock rose by 473.12%. The one-year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.24. The average equity rating for EYPT stock is currently 1.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $647.59 million, with 34.08 million shares outstanding and 28.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 522.24K shares, EYPT stock reached a trading volume of 20714159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYPT in the course of the last twelve months was 70.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.28.

EYPT Stock Performance Analysis:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 198.21. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 151.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 473.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.23 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.97.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -43.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.09. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$710,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EYPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EYPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.