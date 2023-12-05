Evergy Inc [EVRG] Stock trading around $50.45 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Evergy Inc [NASDAQ: EVRG] closed the trading session at $50.45 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.84, while the highest price level was $51.47. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Evergy Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2027.

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) (“Evergy” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1,100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the offering, up to an additional $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to repay the $500 million outstanding under the Company’s unsecured term loan facility due 2024, (ii) to repay a portion of its commercial paper borrowings and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.83 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, EVRG reached to a volume of 9573495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evergy Inc [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Evergy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

EVRG stock trade performance evaluation

Evergy Inc [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Evergy Inc [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.90, while it was recorded at 51.03 for the last single week of trading, and 56.73 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc [EVRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.26 and a Gross Margin at +29.06. Evergy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.85.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.21. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $166,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Evergy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evergy Inc [EVRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc go to 2.50%.

Evergy Inc [EVRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.